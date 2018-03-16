Company that Designed Bridge that Collapsed at FIU Also Designed Bridge in State’s Capital

The company that designed the pedestrian bridge which collapsed yesterday killing six is facing scrutiny from state lawmakers and questions are being raised about the safety of other bridges designed by the Tallahassee-based company

FIGG Bridge Engineers is located in an unassuming building in the state’s capital. It’s been there since 1982 and has a 40 year track record.

In a statement the company called the collapse at FIU, “unprecedented,” saying the other structures had proven to be incredibly durable and that no other bridge designed by the company had ever collapsed.

Their work includes the skyway bridge in Tampa and also the Capital Cascades Crossing pedestrian bridge within eye sight of the state Capitol.

The pedestrian bridge in the state capital has stood for nearly two years, but after the tragedy in Miami, city officials aren’t taking any chances.

The city of Tallahassee is calling for the bridge’s bi-annual safety checks to be expedited.

A more comprehensive assessment of the bridge is also pending.

Senate President Joe Negron says he expects there will be a Legislative response to the tragedy once more information comes to light.

“I know it’s been a very tragic situation for everybody involved and I think we should monitor it and I think even before next session you’ll see Legislators evaluating what occurred and coming up with a good response,” said Negron.

Miami Senator Annette Taddeo, who represents the area where the bride collapsed, released a statement vowing to, “Get to the bottom of this disaster and hold those who are responsible accountable.”

FIGG declined our request for an on camera interview.

In a statement the company expressed sympathy for the lives lost and said it would cooperate with authorities to find out what happened and why it happened.

According to the company, FIGG Bridge Engineers have designed 19 bridges spanning nearly 35 miles in the South Eastern Atlantic region of the U.S. and more than 230 nationwide.