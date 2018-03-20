CRC Moves Forward With Amendment to Ban Vaping in the Workplace

The Constitution Revision Commission voted in favor of an amendment that would ban the use of vapes and E-cigarettes in businesses.

The proposal would bring the electronic forms of smoking inline with existing language in the state constitution barring smokable tobacco in the workplace.

Sponsor of the amendment, Lisa Carlton says the goal is to keep non-smokers safe from the potentially harmful effects of the vapors.

“This has now reached the level of danger for those of us that are inhaling these vapors and these aerosols from these 400 different mechanisms out there on the market,” said Carlton.

The proposal now moves on to drafting. After that it will be put up for a final vote before the commission before it can be placed on the November Ballot.