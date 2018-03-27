2nd Frat Member to Enter Plea in Hazing Death

A second FSU fraternity member has scheduled a plea hearing in the death of a pledge last November. And as Mike Vasilinda tells us, the plea deals come as FSU sets standards for allowing alcohol back on campus.

Alcohol was banned last November, following the hazing death of 20 year old Andrew Coffey. In emails sent to campus stake holders, the Vice President for Student Affairs says alcohol can return, but only after organizers and supervisors complete risk management training. FSU President John Thrasher.

“Obviously there are things off campus we have no control over, but I think we made a point of saying to them: culture gotta change, you gotta help us change it, and if another mistake is made, its not gonna be good” says the FSU President.

The change comes as two of the nine men charged in Coffey’s death have set court dates to enter a plea.

“I’m not going to negotiate in the media”

State Attorney Jack Campbell, who has been criticized for offering 60 days in jail, stands by the decision

“I’m not ashamed of anything I’m doing. I’ll be happy to talk about it when it’s over” says Campbell.

David Bianchi, the Coffey Family attorney calls the pleas appropriate.

“I think it’s the right thing to do, because they are guilty, and they should not prolong the criminal process for themselves or the anguish for the family. “If they want to try to eventually move on with their lives, they need to take responsibility for what they did, and they are taking a step in the right direction by pleading guilty” says Bianchi.

The Coffey Family is also suing the fraternity members individually and its national organization for the wrongful death of their son.

The other seven frat members charged in the case have until April first to accept a plea or face a court date in June.