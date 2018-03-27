Philip Levine Ahead in Poll, Says He Will Fight for Local Control

Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Philip Levine was in the state’s capital city today speaking to a crowd of political movers and shakers.

Levine touted his achievements as Mayor of Miami Beach, which include implementing infrastructure improvements to combat sea level rise, raising the minimum wage in the city and passing a local assault weapons ban.

He said he would fight to do the same for the state as Governor. The assault weapons ban passed in his city was preempted by state laIf elected Governor, Levine says he plans to put more control in the hands of local governments.

“Government works best that’s closest to the people and I believe that’s what we need to get back to. I know another system that didn’t work out too well was the Soviet Union System where basically you had central planning from Moscow and they told everyone what you’ve got to do for the next five years,” said Levine. “That does not work. Local communities need to be given their rights and their opportunities to say what’s best for them. One size does not fit all.”

Levine is ahead of other Democratic candidates in a recent poll conducted by Public Policy Polling. Levine has 22% of the vote, but 46% of voters have yet to get behind a candidate.