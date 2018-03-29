Bill Awaiting Governor’s Signature Tackles Computer Classes and Student Teacher Romance

Students may soon be able to take computer science courses under a bill awaiting the governor signature.

The idea to create greater access to computer science education in Florida schools first came from a 14 year old in 2015.

Originally the proposal would have allowed computer courses to be used in lieu of taking a foreign language.

A bill now awaiting the Governor’s signature would require schools to offer computer scene courses, but instead of replacing a foreign language, students would be allowed to replace a low level math or science course with the computer course.

Incentives would also be offered to teachers who become certified to teach the classes.

“What those incentives are designed to do is to have teachers who may be teaching other subject areas get that additional training so so that they can then teach computer science courses,” said Andrea Messina, Executive Director of the Florida School Boards Association.

The bill also clarifies that it’s illegal for any school district employee to have a romantic relationship with a student who has turned 18, even if they consent.

The legislation also implements new standards to ensure incidents are reported and shared among schools.

“We have to be able to criminalize that behavior and be able to go after those bad teachers that are taking advantage of the circumstance and molesting these students or having sex with them,” said Barney Bishop with the Florida Smart Justice Alliance.

The Governor has until April 10th to sign the Legislation.

The bill also allows students enrolled in AP courses to forego End of Course exams.