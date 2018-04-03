Ann Scott Leads Ceremony for Child Abuse Awareness Month

April is Child Abuse Awareness Month and to spread awareness for the cause First Lady Ann Scott led this year’s Pinwheels for Prevention event with a group of students.

A pinwheel garden was planted in the Governor’s Mansion lawn in support of the annual awareness campaign.

The blue and silver pinwheels are meant to represent safe, happy and healthy childhoods. Chris Lolley is the director of prevention services at Prevent Childhood Abuse Florida. He says during the month of awareness, Floridian’s are urged to pay attention and take action to prevent child abuse.

“There are lots of different ways to volunteer, mentor children, mentor families. People donate goods and services all the time, food, clothing. Help people when they need it,” said Lolley.

In 2010 an estimated 51,920 children were victims of neglect or abuse in Florida.