Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Benjamin Disraeli
    "The wisdom of the wise and the experience of the ages are perpetuated by quotations."
  • Donald Cargill
    "This is the most joyful day that ever I saw in my pilgrimage on earth."
  • Henry Ward Beecher
    "Every charitable act is a stepping stone toward heaven."
  • Abraham Lincoln
    "Tact is the ability to describe others as they see themselves."

Ann Scott Leads Ceremony for Child Abuse Awareness Month

April 3rd, 2018 by Jake Stofan

April is Child Abuse Awareness Month and to spread awareness for the cause First Lady Ann Scott led this year’s Pinwheels for Prevention event with a group of students.

A pinwheel garden was planted in the Governor’s Mansion lawn in support of the annual awareness campaign.

The blue and silver pinwheels are meant to represent safe, happy and healthy childhoods. Chris Lolley is the director of prevention services at Prevent Childhood Abuse Florida. He says during the month of awareness, Floridian’s are urged to pay attention and take action to prevent child abuse.

 

“There are lots of different ways to volunteer, mentor children, mentor families. People donate goods and services all the time, food, clothing. Help people when they need it,” said Lolley.

In 2010 an estimated 51,920 children were victims of neglect or abuse in Florida.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com