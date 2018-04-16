Victims Rights Amendment Will Appear on November Ballot

The state’s Constitution Revision Commission approved Marsy’s Law for the November ballot.

The constitutional amendment would beef up crime victims’ rights in the state constitution. It would give them the right to be heard in court proceedings and be notified of key events like bail, sentencing and parole hearings.

The state’s constitution includes a brief section on victims rights, but supporters of Marsy’s law say it doesn’t go far enough.

“Florida has a discussion in the constitution sort of vague reference in the constitution to victims rights that the Legislature sought to implement it by statute, but what we’re finding is that the statutes are often ignored,” said Amendment sponsor Commissioner Tim Cerio.

6 States have adopted Marsy’s law. The amendment will need 60% voter approval in November to be adopted into Florida’s constitution.