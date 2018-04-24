Recruits Train as Deputies Laid to Rest

As two Gilchrist Sheriff’s Deputies were laid to rest after being ambushed at lunch last week, Mike Vasilinda tells us, training for future law enforcement officers continued as scheduled at the largest law enforcement academy in the Southeast.

Flags were at half staff in honor of the slain deputies at the Florida Public Safety Institute 25 miles west of the State Capitol

But at the academy, it was training as usual.

This defensive tactics class teaches officers to gain compliance from suspects

using pressure points of pain.

The fact two officers were laid to rest as they trained was not lost on the class.

Jonathan McCall is a Tallahassee Police Recruit. “It makes you reflect on the…on the seriousness of the job, but that’s where we come in here and get the training that we did” he told us.

Many recruits like Jonathan have military backgrounds. They know the pay is low, the danger high. Still, they want to serve.

“I just finished a 25 year career in the military and so I wanted to serve in a different capacity at my community level” recruit Alexander Perea told us.

Recruits here will spend anywhere from eight hundred to a thousand hours learning their trade.

The Highway Patrol trains recruits for seven months here. Together, 60 state and federal agencies train at the 1500 acre academy.

Florida Public Safety Institute Director E.E. Eunice says “We replicate the real world as much as possible.”

By the time these cadets leave, they will have the skills to be a cop. Whether they have the temperament to withstand the dangers is something they will find out on their own once they’re on the street.

Over the course of their seven month training, the Highway Patrol will spend about 7500 dollars per recruit feeding and housing new hires. Recruits themselves earn just over 3100 dollars a month while in training.