Last Minute Federal Ruling Lifts Stay on Florida’s Clemency Process

A federal appeals court has lifted a stay on the state’s clemency process issued by a federal judge last month.

The ruling comes just about an hour before a scheduled cabinet meeting, which would have introduced plans for a new clemency process in the state.

The meeting was canceled since the original order to come up with a new process no longer stands.

The outline for the changes were released earlier in the day and would have created an expedited process for rights restoration for felons who met certain criteria.

The Governor said in a statement, “We are glad that the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals has stayed the lower court’s reckless ruling. Judges should interpret the law, not create it.”

The appeals court has yet to issue a final ruling on the constitutionality of the state’s clemency process.

Those who showed up for the meeting to give public testimony addressed the press after hearing about the cancellation, vowing to continue the fight for rights restoration.

“When a person has served his time or her time and they’ve payed off all requirements that have been levied upon them, the next thing they look for is the restoration of their rights. So tonight our message is clear. We won’t stop until the Governor and everyone else knows that when a person has served his time, their rights need to be restored,” said Gregory James who has been awaiting clemency since he was released from prison in 2008.

Faith leaders and felons rights advocates will march on the Capitol grounds Thursday morning in support of amendment 4, which would automatically restore non violent felons rights.