Hundreds March in Support of Restoring Felons’ Rights

Activists marched to the State Capitol Thursday afternoon supporting the automatic restoration of felons rights.

Hundreds marched along a half mile path from a black church to the State Capitol.

They’re advocating for amendment 4, which would change the clemency process in the state by allowing non violent felons who have paid their debt to society automatically have their right to vote restored.

“We all stand in unity for this important issue of dealing with the restoration of the rights of those who are returning citizens,” said Rev. Tan Moss from Jacksonville.

Many of those marching are former felons, who have been out for years, but are still bared from voting.

“Let me ask you, do I have time to go through all of that investment in applying for clemency when I’m trying to find somewhere to live [and] I’ve got a child,” said one ex-felon, Stanley Sims.

The issue of felons rights will be a key issue in the up coming gubernatorial race.

The main star of the event was Reverend Al Sharpton.

“Florida will be ground zero for us to turn around this affront on voting rights,” said Sharpton.

Sharpton says amendment 4 will play a key role in the outcome of the 2020 presidential election as well.

“It will alter the political landscape in Florida, which also alters the national landscape,” said Sharpton.

Marchers say this rally is only the beginning of a larger movement which won’t stop until Florida process is changed once and for all.

In addition to restoring civil rights for felons, marchers also demanded stricter gun laws in the wake of the Parkland shooting.