Susan B. Anthony List Protest’s Nelson Abortion Record

The Pro Life Susan B. Anthony List staged a protest in front of US Senator Bill Nelson’s office in the State Capitol. Some two dozen, mostly women protestors, held signs decrying Nelson’s support of Planned parenthood funding. Jill Stanek, the National Campaign Chair for the organization said because of Nelson’s votes, the US is one of only seven nations that allow later term abortions in some cases.

“It puts us in the same camp as China and North Korea. Senator Nelson wants us to stay in this campaign. His shameful extremism has no place in Florida, or in Washington, and we will defeat him on elections day, right? Stanek told the crowd.

In a statement, Nelson says “While I am personally opposed to abortion and believe it should be rare, I support a women’s right to make decisions about her health with her doctor, without interference from the government.”

The rally was held in front of a Federal Courthouse where judges have overruled several state attempts to restrict abortions in Florida.