FSU Expanding As Student Applications Skyrocket

Florida State University celebrated a new addition this morning with the opening a new building.

Students enrolled in the Jim Moran School of Entrepreneurship will attend classes in the three story glass faced building located in the heart of downtown Tallahassee.

The new expansion comes as the university faces an influx of new applicants, with 10 students applying for every available opening.

University President John Trasher says the crush of applications creates a unique challenge to ensure lesser privileged students aren’t being left out.

“We’re enhancing our opportunity in our CARE (Center for Academic Retention and Enhancement) program, which goes out and tries to solicit kids that probably may be on the margin both from an academic standpoint and an economic standpoint,” said Thrasher.

The University enrolled just over 400 students last year who were either below the academic threshold or who could not afford to attend the University through the CARE program.