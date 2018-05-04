Marijuana Edibles to Be Held to Similar Production Standards as Other Foods

The State Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services laid out its plans for regulating the production of medical marijuana edibles this morning.

The department says it intends to regulate edible production much in the same way it deals with other food products.

Producers will be subject to random inspections to ensure the products are made in sanitary conditions as mandated by federal standards.

“These are medical foods that are going to patients that may potentially have a compromised immune system, so we’re definitely taking that into account when we’re looking at the food safety systems,” said Chief of Food Inspection at the Department, Matt Colson.

The Department of Health is in charge of determining what forms edibles can take and how much THC can be in each product.

Those determinations have not been released yet.