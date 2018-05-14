Andrew Gillum Used Parking Perks for Campaign Travel

Since announcing his campaign for governor last March, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum has used his free city airport parking pass 96 times. With daily parking rates between 11 and 13. dollars for the average person, Gillum has saved more than $1,000.

“This line has been blurred here in this case,” said Ben Wilcox with Integrity Florida.

Wilcox says the fact Gillum used the city perk for not only city business, but also campaign travel raises ethical questions.

“A public official is supposed to maintain a really bright line in between their public business and any campaign business,” said Wilcox.

Tallahassee International Airport Director David Pollard says the parking pass is a benefit given to many city officials.

“It’s somewhat typical. Not only at this airport, but several airports throughout the country,” said Pollard.

The airport doesn’t explicitly say Gillum can use the pass for only city business, but some political watch dogs say since it cuts costs for his campaign, it should be considered a campaign contribution.

Integrity Florida says at the very least, Gillum is treading a thin line.

“I don’t think the public likes to see public officials getting free stuff or stuff that they don’t get that kind of benefit,” said Wilcox.

In the meantime, the airport says it will review its current policy.

“We’re certainly looking at all the rules and all the regulations,” said Pollard.

Gillum has used the pass nearly four times more than other city officials over the same time period.

Gillum’s campaign spokesperson Geoff Burgan says while they believe Gillum did not violate any ethics standards, the Mayor will stop using the parking pass for campaign trips moving forward out of an abundance of caution. “Mayor Gillum simply used the airport’s parking system as the current rules allow,” said Burgan. “He’s kept up an active campaign schedule and that’s clearly what this shows. Moving forward, out of an abundance of caution, he’ll pay the regular fees even though he’s not required to.”