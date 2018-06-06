Democrats Bash NRA Questionnaire For Being Sent Too Soon After Parkland



The NRA is asking Florida lawmakers where they stand on gun issues.

The 11 question survey sent to Florida politicians is sparking controversy, with some Democrats taking offense to some of the issues it raises.

“I have no interest in their questionnaire,” said Tallahassee Mayor and Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum.

Anna Eskamani, a Democrat running for an Orlando House seat shred the NRA on Twitter for sending the questionnaire just two weeks before the two year anniversary of the Pulse night Club shooting.

Marion Hammer with the NRA says surveys like this one are normal.

“When candidates ask you to vote for them, you have a right to know where they stand on your issues,” said Hammer.

Questions on the survey ask lawmakers whether they would support repealing many parts of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act including the ban on bump stocks, the three day waiting period for firearm purchases and the new age limit to purchase guns.

Gillum says it’s despicable to suggest repealing those laws less than 4 months after the Parkland shooting.

“And yet the NRA is already attempting to shake down and intimidate lawmakers into bending to their will,” said Gillum. “Well they won’t get that here.”

But the NRA says the response from Democrats is typical.

“This is not the first time Democrats have had seizures over getting a questionnaire from the NRA,” said Hammer.

The NRA will use the responses to the survey to help inform the grade they give to lawmakers.

They’ll also look back at previous votes taken on second amendment issues.

The NRA says it’s already begun to receive some of the surveys back from lawmakers.

The group expects most of the responses to come in closer to the deadline, which is in a few weeks.