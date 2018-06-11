Welcome to

Activists Rally for $15 Minimum Wage

June 11th, 2018 by Jake Stofan
About 100 people from Orlando and Homestead rallied at the state Capitol this afternoon to support a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
The rally is part of the Poor People’s Campaign, which has been holding weekly rallies to raise awareness of inequality in the state.
The campaign says 51% of the state’s population or 10.1 million Floridians are considered poor or low income.
Jose Garcia is 18. He says low wages are particularly harmful to immigrants.
“We don’t really live a good life knowing how everything is right now and we worry about so many things and some people are not with their families so they worry more,” said Garcia.
The campaign in Florida is one of three dozen movements nationwide.

