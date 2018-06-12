Activists Remember Victims and Demand Change On Two Year Anniversary of Pulse

It’s been two years since 49 people died in Florida’s worst mass shooting at the Pulse Night Club in Orlando.

The dead will be remembered Tuesday night in Orlando and at the State Capitol.

“It’s solemn, but it’s also one of the things we’ve learned from Pulse and from other years is that our community comes together when you hurt one of us,” said Lakey Love with Equality Florida.

One point of the memorials is to combat discrimination.

Immediately following the tragedy blood banks had to turn away donors, but after the initial out pouring of support activists say little has changed when it comes to discrimination the LBGTQ community continues to face.

“We lack civil rights in a lot of areas like employment and housing,” said Love.

In recent months three trans-women in Jacksonville have been shot, two of which were killed, but the crimes can’t be considered hate crimes, because Florida doesn’t grant those protections for gender identity. “The police will dead name you, call you a man over and over and over again. We’ve seen this in Jacksonville. That’s not right,” said Cea Moline, a trans student and LGBTQ activist at FSU.

“It’s time for our community not only to be recognized, but also to be defended by law enforcement and by state agencies,” said Love.

Organizers say the vigil held at the Capitol Tuesday will not only honor those lost at Pulse, but also those who lost their lives in the recent murders in Jacksonville.

On Monday , Governor Rick Scott proclaimed June 12th Pulse Remembrance Day.

Flags are to be flown at half staff and a statewide moment of silence held at 9 am this year, and for years to come.

While Governor’s proclamation seems to be too little too late for many in the community, LGBTQ activists say they’ll be voicing their anger at the ballot box, come November.