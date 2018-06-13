Florida Coconut Founder Wins Governor’s Young Entrepreneur Award

Alex Hill, a 26-year-old army combat veteran turned entrepreneur was awarded the Governor’s Young Entrepreneur Award this morning.

Hill, a Pensacola native and University of West Florida student started his company, Florida Coconuts when he returned from his service in Afghanistan.

“While on vacation Alex noticed that visitors and beach goers loved their fresh coconut water directly from fresh coconuts and decided to bring that idea to gulf breeze. Alex started Florida Coconuts and now sells coconuts all along the gulf beaches,” said Governor Rick Scott. “I’m proud to present Alex with the young entrepreneur award today for his hard work and innovation.”

Hill’s company has expanded to also sell other tropical plants well as coconut themed decor.

You can check out his business at florida-coconuts.com