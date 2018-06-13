Linemen Honored by the Governor and Cabinet

27 Florida lineworkers were given special recognition this morning by the Governor and Cabinet for their performance in two recent lineworker competitions.

They represented the best of 130 lineworkers who competed in the Florida Municipal Electric Association’s 18th annual Florida Lineman Competition.

Some of those honored also participated in the 17th annual National Public Power Lineworkers Rodeo, where Florida took home awards in every event category except one.

“Governor it’s my honor to recognize our Florida public power lineworkers. The men and women who get it done every day,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam. “Who work tirelessly in all kinds of conditions to help ensure the reliable delivery of electricity and the recovery after a disaster all over our state and frankly places all over the country and through the Caribbean.”

Florida is home to 34 public power companies, which employ about 5,400 lineworkers.