Levine Qualifies for Governor’s Race

Noon Monday marked the beginning of the official qualifying period for state and local offices in Florida.

A smiling Former Miami Beach Mayor Phil Levine arrived at the State Division of Elections just after 9 am on the first day of qualifying.

Right now, Levine is the frontrunner in the Democratic race for Governor.

He’s spent upwards of $6 million of his own cash on TV.

Billionaire Jeff Greene has also said he will run, but Levine was mum on what Greene’s entry into the race could mean.

“We never really talk about my opponents , if you’ve noticed. We just talk about our campaign and what we are doing,” said Levine.

We asked if that meant no negative campaigning.

“Well you know what. We really don’t attack anybody or talk about anybody,” said Levine. “We just don’t do it. We’ve just got so much to talk about about with our own candidacy.”

Across town, the former Mayor greeted supporters as he opened a campaign office blocks from the Capitol.

“I’m not running for Governor to do small things. I’m running for Governor to do big things, and to change our state,” Levine told the crowd.

Offices in Tallahassee, Panama City, Pensacola, and soon to be Jacksonville suggest Levine is not writing off the Panhandle.

Candidates have until noon Friday to get everything in order.

After that, if they haven’t qualified, they are out of luck.

Levine’s financial disclosure was not immediately available, but his net worth is said to be north of $100 million.

He says if elected, he will create a blind trust to avoid any conflicts with state business.

“I think that when you become governor, your number one priority needs to be Governor, every single day, twenty-four- seven,” said Levine.

The Primary takes place in just 70 days.

Monday afternoon, the lowest polling Democrat in the race, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum qualified.

Two unknown Republicans, an NPA and a Reform Party candidate all submitted their paperwork by mail and paid qualifying fees to run for Governor