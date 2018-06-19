Florida Democrats Demand Action From Rick Scott on Homestead Facility

The above photos were released by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services in 2016.

They depict a facility in Homestead, Florida, which at the time housed hundreds of immigrant children.

The 1000 bed facility was shut down in 2017, but silently reopened earlier this year.

Democrats and faith leaders are blaming President Donald Trump’s “Zero Tolerance” policy on immigration.

“Children are being used as pawns. They’re being held as hostage for one to negotiate a deal,” said Pastor Lee Johnson with Trinity United Presbyterian Church.

Maria Rodriguez Migrated to the U.S. legally in 2000 from Columbia.

“My family was being persecuted by the FARC. The revolutionary armed forces in Columbia,” said Rodriguez.

While her journey was legal, she expressed extreme concern over the idea Florida is being used to detain immigrant children.

“How much lower can we go,” asked Rodriguez. “To what depths is this government going to go to try to prevent people from coming into the United States?”

Florida House Minority Leader Janet Cruz is leading the call for Governor Scott to intervene anyway he can.

“Go and talk to his friend Donald Trump and ask him to stop this process in Florida,” said Cruz. “We don’t need to be a part of this.”

Governor Scott announced early Tuesday evening that he had reached out to HHS, demanding and end to the mandatory separation of children and families. He had three requests for the agency… Will you notify federal, state and local authorities immediately of any current or future unaccompanied minors – or children who were separated from their families under President Trump’s zero-tolerance policy toward illegal entry into the United States – coming to, or placed in, Florida?

Are you conducting health screenings both at the border and again at the time the children are placed in shelters?

What health, educational, or other social services have been provided to any children placed in Florida? Scott pointed the finger at Congress, saying decades of failed immigration policies had led to the current situation. In order to help reunite children already separated, Scott offered assistance on behalf of the state and requested information on any potential measures the state could take to expedite the process.

Scott has no authority over the camp or its future, but he does have the President’s ear.

U.S. Senator Bill Nelson U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz attempted to tour the facility Tuesday morning, but were not cleared.

They’ll have to wait at least two weeks before they can enter.