Networks Pushing Tallahassee Crime Stories

For four years running, Tallahassee, the state Capitol has had a higher per-capita crime rate than any other city in the state.

This week, two high profile cases have drawn national attention.

Denise Williams along with her husband’s best friend Brian Winchester, who was her lover, is accused of conspiring to murder her husband, Mike Williams back in 2000.

The case unraveled two years ago when Winchester tried to kidnap her.

He has since confessed.

“And I ended up shooting him [Brian Williams],” said Winchester in a recording played in the courtroom.

Denise Williams was asking for bond, but it was denied.

The trial is set for September 26th .

“Of course we’ll be ready for this. We’ve been waiting for 17 years,” said Prosecutor Jon Fuchs.

In court Tuesday , was Sigfredo Garcia, a Miami man accused of stalking and murdering an FSU law professor for money.

His accomplice Luis Rivera, had already confessed and told police the motive was custody of the law professors two kids.

“And the lady wants her two kids back. She want full custody of the kids,” Rivera told police.

Police have asked for a warrant to arrest the professor’s mother-in-law.

They say she paid for the hit, but prosecutors say there isn’t enough evidence.

Two major newsmagazines are in town this week, shooting for soon to be aired stories.

Network news producer Jaime Hellman says it is unusual to have two such high profile cases in what many consider to be a sleepy southern town.

Both cases go to trial this fall.

The news magazine stories will air shortly thereafter.

Producers from both Dateline NBC and CBS’s 48 Hours declined to be interviewed on camera.

Both networks are covering both murder stories, as are other network magazines.