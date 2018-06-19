Rising Seas Could Affect 1/10 Florida Homes By 2100

A new report by the Union of Concerned Scientists suggest Florida is the most at risk state for sea level rise, with hundreds of thousands of homes worth billions of dollars potentially at risk in the next 90 years.

The report looked at flood models from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and data collected through the home listing company Zillow.

The report found NOAA’s prediction of 6 1/2 feet of sea level rise by the year 2100 would put 1 out of 10 Florida homes at risk of flooding on an almost daily basis.

Florida Conservation Voters say this study is yet another wake up call for lawmakers to take action, who have previously chosen to hit the snooze button.

Jonathan Webber with the group says less well off populations are at the highest risk.

“I think government at every level from the Governor’s Office down to city commission, local government needs to be thinking about the people who don’t have the means to leave,” said Webber. “The elderly, the paycheck to paycheck people, those who work in the service industry, which is as we know very popular here in Florida.”

The report suggested 93 percent of Florida’s at-risk homes could be saved by the end of the century if the world keeps fossil fuel emissions low.

The authors cited the standards in the Paris Climate Agreement as an example.