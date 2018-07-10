Ethics Commission Makes Recommendations to Lawmakers

The State Commission on Ethics will be asking state lawmakers to ban partners of a board member from representing clients and appearing before that board.

It is one of five recommendations the board is making to state lawmakers.

The board’s legislative committee chairman Matthew Carson says allowing partners to appear before board could lead to corruption.

“Well I mean that’s the argument against allowing it. At the very least it invites dishonesty,”said Carson. “We’re not accusing anybody of doing anything nefarious, but we think that should be the appropriate standard and that should be the standard that’s maintained.”

The panel also wants lawmakers to require most municipal officials to file a more comprehensive financial disclosure form that discloses actual investments and holdings rather than the current form which requires only broad categories.