Shelter Arrives for Some Eastpoint Residents, Others Still Waiting

Eastpoint residents who lost their homes in a controlled burn that got out of hand are finally beginning to see the first wave of housing put in place.

Wanda Chasnoff’s family lost nearly everything in the fire that ripped through the community more than three weeks ago.

“It’s been horrible to be honest. The children crying, wanting to go home. Trying to get things on a schedule with the children,” said Chasnoff.

The family of seven has been living in a shack on their property ever since.

“They’re crying you know they want stability again and they don’t have it right now,” said Chasnoff.

Construction is now underway putting in place one of six mobile homes purchased through the Franklin County Sheriffs Office.

“Everything here I lost. My big tool shed,” said Eastpoint resident Jimmy Boone.

Jimmy Boone is expecting a similar home to be put in place soon.

“I don’t know what day, but I will get one. They’ve got me ready for it,” said Boone.

Other victims will receive temporary fifth-wheel trailers, purchased through the state sometime in the near future.

Others say they still have no idea if and when they might get shelter.

Tammy Butler, her husband and son were living in a trailer before it was destroyed by the fire.

Now all that’s left is charged rubble and a few scattered memories that survived the flames.

She and her husband have been living in a tent for the past three weeks.

The hardest part is still not knowing when help will come.

“My hands stay dirty my feet stay dirty. You know I don’t have a shower, we don’t have a kitchen,” said Buttler. “We don’t have what we used to.”

Those moving into temporary trailers will have six months to secure permanent housing.

Most residents say that’s simply not long enough.

Many of the residents we spoke with say they’ve contacted attorneys.

Permanent housing was made possible by money donated to a GoFundMe page set up by the Franklin County sheriffs office.