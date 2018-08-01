“We Don’t Know What We Don’t Know” says NRA

The investigation of a white man who shot a black man after being pushed to the ground is still being investigated in Clearwater, and as Mike Vasilinda tell us, the NRA, says the sheriff doesn’t deserve criticism for not yet filing charges.

On March 23, 2005, opponents predicted chaos in the streets as Stand Your Ground was debated in the Florida House.

“This bill creates a wild, wild west out there” said then Rep. Eleanor Sobel who served in the House until 2006 and then moved to the Senate.

Sponsor Dennis Baxley fought back.

“I shouldn’t have a duty to retreat. That’s a good way to get shot in the back.”

The NRA’s Marion Hammer was standing next to Jeb Bush when he signed Stand Your Ground into law four weeks later on April 26, 2005.

“I think it will help us to see lower crime rates, protect people’s rights” said Bush.

“A bill for the people” chimed Hammer.

Hammer knows the law as well as anyone and says Sheriff Bob Gultari shouldn’t be criticized for not arresting anyone in the case.

“If it’s a complicated case, it’s going to take longer” the veteran lobbyist told us.

At about two minutes and 10 seconds into the surveillance video, this woman exits the store and looks for a second time at the end of the parking lot. This man, who’s been sitting in his car also glances here. Both witnesses could be key to the case.”

25 seconds later Markeis McGlockton exits the store, apparently aware the mother of his children was being confronted by a stranger. Hammer says we don’t know what the Sheriff knows.

“We don’t know how many witnesses. We don’t know what the guy who attacked the guy on the ground said to him.”

Hammer also clarified what was perceived by many as criticism of the Sheriff. Hammer says she was only speaking to what the law says…not the Sheriff himself.

The Florida Senate voted unanimously, 39 to 0 for Stand Your Ground in 2005. The House vote was 94-20. Both votes were bi-partisan.