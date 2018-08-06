Early Indications Suggest Successful Back to School Sales Tax Holiday

The Florida Retail Federation says early indications suggest this year’s back to school sales tax holiday weekend was a success.

The group says crowds were large, but manageable.

North Florida saw an influx of Georgia residents crossing the border to take advantage of the duty-free items.

Last year saw more than $33 million saved statewide.

The average savings was a little more than $50 per person.

James Miller with the Federation says despite the success it’s unlikely savings will be as high as last year because expensive electronic items like laptop computers weren’t included.

“Unfortunately the parkland situation happened and the hurricane Irma recovery happened as well. So about four or five hundred million dollars got shifted to those two causes and back to school was one of the things That got dropped or at least decreased a little bit in terms of no technology,” said Miller.

It will likely be about a month before the Department of Revenue calculates the exact numbers for the 2018 tax holiday.

Miller says the Florida Retail Federation plans to fight for the inclusion of electronic items next session.