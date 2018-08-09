Elections Supervisors Not Aware of Breaches Announced by Sen. Nelson

Elections supervisors are reacting after U.S. Senator Bill Nelson announced some Florida county’s voter databases have been penetrated by Russian hackers.

The Florida Association of Supervisor of Elections says it was not aware of any breaches prior to Nelson’s comments, but are not surprised that the Russians would be trying to interfere.

Executive Director Ron Labasky says the news adds to the need to prioritize the strengthening of elections systems.

“We have been working diligently for the last 18 months to ensure that we’ve fortified our registration system and our methodology,” said Labasky. “So that no one can get into the system without us stopping it or knowing about it and then stopping it.”

$19 million in Federal funds have been approved to beef up the state’s election systems.

The hope is to put the money into action before November.