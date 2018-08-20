Circuit Court Rules to Remove Amendment 8 From Ballot

Circuit Court Judge John Cooper ruled to remove Amendment 8 from the November ballot Monday morning.

The lawsuit brought by the League of Women Voters argued the ballot summary and title failed to inform voters of the purpose of the amendment.

The League also challenged the bundling of three separate ideas into one ballot item.

Amendment 8 would require civics be taught in school, put term limits on school board members and take away the authority of a school board to control schools it didn’t establish.

“There’s a lot of language about imposing term limits, there’s a lot of language about requiring civic education, but there’s only a few words that don’t clearly explain anything that takes away the power of elected school boards to control all of the schools in the district. What the court found is that’s deceptive, that’s misleading, that’s hiding the ball,” said Ron Meyer, an attorney representing the League.

The ruling is likely to be appealed by the state. The League says it will request the case be expedited to the Supreme Court to ensure a decision in time for Election Day.