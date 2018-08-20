Gillum Launches Last Minute Bus Tour Ahead of Primary

Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew is taking to the road for a final push to earn the support of voters.

On Monday, in the state’s capital city Gillum held the first of eight rallies scheduled as part of his bus tour across the state.

The tour will travel from the panhandle as far south as Miami-Dade.

Gillum is an underdog in the race, generally fighting for fourth place in the polls, but he says he reaches an often overlooked demographic.

“We’ve been losing this race for governor repeatedly for the last 20 years, for the last five consecutive races because we have failed to nominate a candidate who has the ability to move more of our voters who typically don’t participate in midterm elections,” said Gillum. “Many of those voters are black voters, they’re brown voters, they’re poor voters and I honestly feel like I offer the best opportunity in November to win a general election. I believe we have the ability to move more of those voters to the polls than anybody else running.”

The tour’s last stop will be back in Tallahassee next Monday .

Gillum says he plans to stay with his family in the city on the day of the Primary Election.