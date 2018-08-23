Graham Casts Ballot in the State’s Capital

Democrat Gwen Graham became the first major Gubernatorial Candidate to vote for herself, Thursday morning.

Graham arrived at the early voting site across the street from the Capitol where she hopes to govern to the cheers of about two dozen supporters.

After voting, she called the experience chilling.

“Chills, very exciting. It was wonderful,” said Graham.

Graham has campaigned against 20 years of republican control of state government.

We asked how she would deal with a GOP controlled legislature, which isn’t likely to change even if she is elected.

“If they are not willing to work with me, work with the state government, in the best interests of the people of Florida, I will find a way to go around them,” said Graham.

Graham has a deep following here in the state’s capital.

In part because she grew up here, but mostly because her father was Governor for eight years.

Tom Lewis was a Republican working to elect Graham’s father.

He changed parties then to vote for him, changed back and changed again to vote for the daughter,

“Yes I did. Both of us did. Supported her when she ran for Congress. She’s a wonderful moderate,” said Lewis.

Polls show Graham is neck and neck with former Miami Beach mayor Philip Levine.

She declined to contrast herself with him when we asked.

“For me this is what we bring to this race,” said Graham. “It’s about having a Governor again that’s fighting for the people of Florida.”

If elected, Graham told us he will live full time in the Governor’s Mansion full time, something that hasn’t happened here in at least a dozen years.