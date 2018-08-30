Gillum Calls on FBI to Tell Voters He is Not a Target

The FBI issued subpoenas to the City of Tallahassee more than a year ago.

Andrew Gillum, the city’s mayor and now Democratic nominee for Governor, has repeatedly said he is not a target of the investigation.

The Gubernatorial hopeful is following a major state paper in calling on the FBI to tell voters what they know.

An investigation into city government contracting in the State Capitol has been underway since 2015.

Two subpoenas seeking development records were delivered to City Hall last June.

A third, a City Commissioner dropped last September.

Since first becoming public, Mayor and now as Democratic Nominee for Governor, Andrew Gillum has repeatedly said he has been told he is not a target of the investigation.

“This investigation seems to have settled around an individual,” said Gillum.

A picture of Gillum with an FBI agent and the supposed informant surfaced last year.

Now, In an exclusive interview, Gillum is calling on the FBI to tell voters what they know.

“I join the Tampa Bay times to make clarification. They’ve done it before, and unfortunately, it was far to close to an election that I think impacted its outcome,” said Gillum.

Republican nominee Ron DeSantis has already hinted he’ll make the investigation an issue.

“I mean, he’s got huge problems on how he has governed Tallahassee,” said DeSantis on Fox News.

The FBI Field Office here in the state Capitol declined to comment on Gillums request.

So far, the investigation hasn’t hurt the Democratic nominee.

Day one of the campaign saw significant fundraising.

“We’re fortunate to have raised about a million dollars online. That’s to say nothing of larger level donors giving to the part on our behalf,” said Gillum.

His Twitter followers have also exploded from 50,000 on election day to almost a quarter million Thursday afternoon.

The election Gillum said, was impacted was Hillary Clinton’s run for President in 2016 when the FBI closed and then reopened an investigation into her use of a private server for classified emails.