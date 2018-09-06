The Primary Election Went Smoothly… the General Election May Trickier

The State Elections Canvasing Commission confirmed the results of the 2018 primary election Thursday morning.

Secretary of State Ken Detzner says last week’s election went off without a hitch.

“We had a very good election. We had no problems with cyber security,” said Detzner.

Detzner says despite a smooth Primary, election’s officials aren’t ruling out the potential for Russian election interference in November.

“Nobody is overconfident. We are working hard making sure all of our systems are working,” aid Detzner.

Complicating election planning are a number of ongoing lawsuits that could affect what voters see on their General Election ballots.

Most are challenging constitutional amendments, but what elections supervisors fear most is a Federal lawsuit demanding bilingual ballots in 32 counties.

“The whole concerns about Russians hacking our elections… There’s going to be enough chaos created by trying to have these counties have bilingual ballots right now,” said Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley.

Elections Supervisors say it would be impossible to print ballots in Spanish before the first mail ballots go out September 22nd .

In a hearing Wednesday , Judge Mark Walker seemed to agree providing bilingual ballots by November was unrealistic, but also suggested the state has been ignoring federal law for years by not providing Spanish language ballots to Puerto Ricans living in the state.

Detzner declined to comment on the case.

“It would be very inappropriate for the Secretary of State to comment on something that the judge is considering at this time,” said Detzner.

A ruling in the bilingual ballot case is expected by the end of the week.

The State Supreme Court has yet to make the final ruling on any of the challenges to the constitutional amendments.