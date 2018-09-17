New Report Suggests Charter Schools Come at a Heavy Cost to Taxpayers

One in ten students in Florida now attends a charter school.

State records show that 373 charter schools have closed since 1998.

A year long study by Integrity Florida raises questions about how corporations profit from charter schools.

The report says lax regulation and oversight is common.

It also found corporate headquarters over-billing for rent and supplies.

“At it’s worst, these hidden costs represent a corporate, for profit, taxpayer scam that looks more like corporate welfare than public education,” said Ben Wilcox with Integrity Florida.

Proposed reforms include requiring for-profit schools to report their expenses and profits, the posting of annual grades, audits and reports on the web, and giving local school districts greater contractual oversight, which is now virtually non-existent.