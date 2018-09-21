Suspect in Uber Kidnapping Had History of Strange Behavior

New information has come to light in the case of an Uber driver accused of kidnapping a college student in the state capital.

The female driver was ordered to under go psychological evaluation Friday, but the kidnapping incident isn’t the first time the female driver has acted strangely.

30-year-old Uber driver Destiny Green is charged with kidnapping St. Petersburg native Brooke Adkins, who is currently attending college in Tallahassee.

Police say Green picked up Adkins around 3 am on Wednesday to take her back to her apartment after a night out with friends.

“Miss Adkins, who was the victim, felt uncomfortable with what was going on and asked her to stop the car and let her out. Miss Green refused,” said Tallahassee Police Department PIO Damon Miller.

Unable to unlock the car door, Adkins rolled down the window and leapt out.

Adkins posted photos of her injuries on social media following the incident.

“We’re just lucky that she doesn’t have any life threatening injuries or basically worse of than she is right now,” said Miller.

After jumping from the window Adkins ran to a Walgreens where she waited for authorities to arrive.

“The good thing about this case is that with Uber the driver is identified and it also has the tag number and vehicle and everything,” said Miller.

Green was scheduled to make her first appearance in court Friday morning, but the arraignment was delayed so she could undergo a mental health examination.

Green was involved in an incident on June 14th of last year.

The police report says her fiancé alerted authorities because Green was acting like she, “never had before.”

Officers described her behavior at the time as extremely manic.

Her fiancé reported she did not use drugs and had no known mental health issues.

Green is now expected to make her first courtroom appearance Monday.

Uber has reportedly terminated Green since the incident. We reached out to Uber for comment, but did not receive a response in time for this story.