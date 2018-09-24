No More Tipping Off Perps

It will soon be harder for child pornographers and abusers to know their internet activities are being investigated by law enforcement. A new law taking effect October first will keep internet providers from tipping off suspected perps.

It is the irony of all ironies. Big internet providers and cloud storage services find porn or child abuse, then tip off police. Wayne Ivey is the Sheriff of Brevard County., who says once they get a tip… “And then, before we could start delving into it, they (the ISP) would notify the perps because they were worried about being sued and stuff.”

It was his investigators who discovered and fought to close the loophole that allowed ISP to contact their customers under investigation.

“There’s going to be evidence that’s preserved as a result. Potentially victims will be saved as a result because come of these people actually have victims in their homes” says the Sheriff.

Clearwater Representative Chris Latvala told us in February the loophole was motivated by greed.

“These companies are more concerned with their trade secrets or their products than they are doing the right thing” said the sponsor of the legislation.

The Law enfprcement task force members who discovered the loophole were honored at this years Missing Children’s Day. Donna Uzell from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced their award “The innovative and persistent work has resulted in a significant, on going contribution to the safety of countless children.”

We interviewed Sheriff after he just finished talking to his agents. “I was just telling them as we were taking the picture, I was telling the, each and every day you guys do amazing things. But what you’ve done here will save the lives of innocent children for decades and decades to come

Under the new law, internet provides can’t tell a perp they’re being investigated for 90 days. If police need more time, they can have that delay extended in 90 day increments.

The legislation is such a no-brainer, it received a unanimous vote every step of the legislative process.