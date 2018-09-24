Uber Driver Held Without Bail

An Uber driver accused of kidnapping a college student last week will remain in jail without bond for the time being. Medical staff told the judge at Destiny Green’s first appearance this morning that she suffers from schizophrenia and stopped taking her medicine in January. Judge Nina Ashenafi Richardson ordered Green to remain in jail until she has resumed taking her medicine.

“It’s too early for this court to be comfortable releasing you, okay? There’ll have to be some more assurances that where you are, what your state of mind is, and how you’re going to be able to care for yourself, okay?” Green appeared on closed circuit television.

Green’s public defended argued that Uber driver was not guilty of kidnaping, and only the false imprisonment charge she faces has any merit at all. The judge also ordered Green to not resume driving for hire until the case is resolved. Uber has already terminated Green.