Gillum Documents Show No Smoking Gun

Gubernatorial candidates Ron DeSantis and Andrew Gillum face off tonight in their second and final debate.

It will almost certainly produce fireworks after a one time close Gillum friend dropped 150 pages of texts, emails, and photos involving five trips taken by Gillum.

The 150 pages detail emails and texts about arrangements and expenses between Andrew Gillum, his brother, former close associate Adam Corey and an undercover FBI agent. There were trips to New York, Amelia Island, Miami, Costa Rica and Qatar.

During the first gubernatorial debate, Republican Ron DeSantis brought up the trip to New York.

“Did you pay for Hamilton?” Did you pay for the trip?” DeSantis asked during the debate.

The texts show Corey texted Gillum, saying Mike Miller, the undercover FBI agent arranged for tickets to the broadway show.

Gillum took to Facebook and MSNBC to say the texts backup what he has said all along.

“When I got to the theatre, my brother handed me the ticket,” said Gillum. “The idea that I accepted a gift never came to me.”

Polls show that less than 10% of voters haven’t made up their mind, so political scientists question whether these documents will make any difference at all.

“I think it’s complicated and I think that augers against it, right,” said FSU Political Science Professor Carol Weissert. “People…wait a minute, it was Hamilton tickets? Who gave it and who is this person, and I think there’s gonna just say, I believe it, or I don’t believe it. I care, or I don’t care.”

The documents were subpoenaed by the state ethics commission.

It’s investigating whether the Tallahassee Mayor paid all of his expenses on the trips.

No decision from the ethics panel is expected before the election.

Gillum maintains the FBI has told them he is not the target of their investigation and he has not been named in court documents. A City Commissioner and several others, including the Mayors former treasurer have been named in subpoenas.