Court Keeps Amendment Six, Despite Bundling

The Supreme Court of Florida ruled Thursday that even though Amendment six contains multiple issues, it can stay on the ballot.

The main purpose and selling point of Amendment 6 is to give victims more rights.

It also raises the age of retirement for judges and impacts state agency rules, but much of what the amendment seeks for victims is already in the constitution.

In television ads supporting amendment 6, Actor Kelsey Grammar talks of losing his father and sister to murders six years apart.

“In my sisters case, I’ve been allowed a voice in the parole hearings of her killers, but that’s not always the case in Florida,” Grammar said.

“That’s completely false,” said President of the Florida Criminal Defense Lawyers Association Richard Greenberg.

The Constitution already requires and the parole authority in Florida, now called the Commission on Offender Review regularly hears from victims.

Last year the Commission assisted more than 21 thousand victims.

“As an inmate comes up for an interview, our victims services unit will reach out to the victim or their family members and let them know that is coming down the pipeline. They will be scheduled for a hearing and they are welcome to appear,” said Kelly Corder with the Commission on Offender Review.

Amendment Sponsor Tim Cerio praised parole officials but said not every agency does as well.

“Marsey’s Law will still be there if something is missed,” said Cerio.

Right now, the Constitution uses 55 words to spell out victims rights.

This amendment adds more than 15 more.

Among them, judges must justify why a defendant isn’t brought to trial within 60 days.

“The problem with amendment six is that its going to let the victims run the show,” said Greenberg. “They’re going to be able to tell the prosecutors, judges, and law enforcement on how to handle the case.”

Flordia was one of the first to adopt a victims rights clause in 1988.

Each of the states 20 prosecutors, as well as the Attorney general, have victims rights advocates in their offices.

Billionaire Henry T. Nicholas III is the money behind the amendment.

He was arrested in August in Las Vegas on suspicion of narcotics trafficking.