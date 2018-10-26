Suspected Bomber Tweeted About Gillum, New Documents Released in Ethics Investigation

The man arrested for sending a series of pipe bombs to at least 12 high ranking Democrats has also been Tweeting about Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum.

Gillum was in the state’s capital city Friday morning kicking off a statewide bus tour, but at the rally’s conclusion, Gillum hustled away without talking to the Capital Press Corps.

Gillum marched with a crowd of about 200 students from FAMU to the FSU law school.

His message to young voters: Make your voices heard.

“I want to be your best representative voice as the next Governor of the great state of Florida, but we cannot get there unless we do our part,” Gillum said to the crowd.

Many of the students at the rally immediately walked across the street to the polling place on campus.

By noon, 135 had already cast their ballot there.

As the day went on Gillum’s campaign was hit by two bombshells.

Cesar Sayoc Jr. from Ventura Florida was arrested, Friday.

He is suspected to have sent pipe bombs to at least 12 high ranking Democrats throughout the country.

The suspected bombers last two tweets appear to have targeted the Tallahassee Mayor.

Gillum’s campaign says they’re in contact with authorities and have taken strong security precautions following the discovery of the suspected bomber’s Tweets. Gillum said in a statement, “It is fortunate that the evil intent of the bomber has not been realized. I call on all political leaders to cease the dangerous rhetoric of hatred and division that is poisoning our society.”



A second set of documents was also subpoenaed by the Florida Commission on Ethics.

The documents show an FBI agent was asked to pay $4,300 for the catering a Gillum fundraiser in 2016.

“That is not wavering my vote. I believe in him as a person. I believe in his values,” said Saskiya Fagan, an FSU student who voted for Gillum.

Democratic Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith says the allegations against Gillum are small potatoes.

“Especially in the appropriate context where Florida elected a Governor twice, who basically oversaw the largest Medicare fraud in the history of the United States,” said Smith.

Gillum left the rally without taking questions.

We were told he was running late for a rally at the university of Florida.