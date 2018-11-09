Lawsuits Complicating Looming Florida Recount

Ballots are still being tabulated and the margins for 6 Florida races are still within recount range.

The situation is being complicated by lawsuits from both parties.

Across the state canvasing boards like this one are scrambling to finish counting and report overseas and provisional ballots.

In two counties, Broward and Palm Beach, there are still outstanding early votes and mail ballots.

Democratic Strategist Steve Schale chalks it up to incompetence.

“The way the Broward office has run has been a little sloppy. That doesn’t mean it’s being run nefariously,” said Schale.

But Thursday night Governor Rick Scott fired the first shots in what has become a partisan finger pointing battle.

“No rag-tag group of liberal activists or lawyers from DC will be allowed to steal this election,” said Scott.

Scott is suing Broward and Palm Beach counties in order to gain access to how many ballots remain to be counted.

Scott also called on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate possible voter fraud.

FDLE says it is not currently investigating voter fraud but have offered assistance to the Department of State in the case any credible allegations are raised.

Former Leon County Elections Supervisor Ion Sancho says Scott’s call for an investigation is purely political.

“The partisans are out of control. When people are ahead they want to stop the process and then when they’re behind they want to open the process,” said Sancho.

Democrats are hoping to extend the reporting deadline for election results set for noon Saturday.

They’ve filed a Federal Lawsuit against the state.

Regardless of the decision a statewide recount is almost a guarantee.

Federal Judge Robert Hinkle asked the state to respond to Democrats’ lawsuit by Saturday morning.

The judge could order a temporary ruling before the noon deadline.

A hearing has been set for 1PM Wednesday afternoon.