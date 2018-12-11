Florida House Kicks Off Committees With Ethics Refresher

Lawmakers in the Florida House of Representatives got a crash course on ethics Tuesday morning as they gear up for the first round of committees ahead of the 2019 Legislative Session.

Topics ranged from the lobbyist gift ban, voting conflicts and compensation restrictions.

Speaker of the House Jose Oliva told House members there are unseen dangers ahead.

“To begin with what we should know is what are the things challenging Florida. What are our issues? And once you know that and once you know how to navigate this process you can make the very most of it,” said Oliva. “So that’s the goal here today. To make sure that all of you understand this process, understand what you can get done and what you can’t. And also give some attention to some of the dangers that come with this position.”

The ethics discussion didn’t include new restrictions passed bu voters in a constitutional amendment in November It includes a six year ban on lobbying after leaving office.