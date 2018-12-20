Mercy Over the Skies of Germany, 75 Years Later

75 years ago Thursday an act of mercy and humanitarianism played out over the skies of Nazi Germany.

December 20th 1943.

2nd Lieutenant Charlie Brown piloted his crippled B-17 after a successful bombing run.

Battle-hardened Luftwaffe pilot Franz Stigler took to the skies with the intent of scoring his third kill of the day.

“He realized that this entire crew was helpless,” said Jim Brodie, a former employee at the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs.

In an astonishing move, Stigler, inspired by the bravery of the American bomber crew choose not to attack.

Instead he guided the Americans towards England.

“This young German knight had given them back their lives,” said Brodie.

Charlie never forgot the mercy the German pilot showed on that day, but when he reported it back to his higher ups, they classified the mission report.

The country was at war with the Germans and didn’t want to suggest the enemy was capable of showing kindness.

It wasn’t until 1988, when Charlie got the story picked up and published that the two former adversaries reconnected, but when they did, they became life long friends.

Brodie came to know the two pilots in the mid 90’s.

“Both men believed that doing the right thing whether anybody was looking or not was important and I think that was the common bond between them,” said Brodie.

In 2007 Brodie, shared the tale with Florida Legislature.

Soon after, the official report of the incident was declassified by the military, something Charlie had pushed for throughout his life.

Ironically, both Franz and Charlie passed away in 2008, though their legacy lives on through more than 50 children, grandchildren and great grand children, all born of the air crew that were spared.

“Those who have an inner compass that is set right, will do the right thing,” said Brodie.

Even in War.

Charlie Brown retired as a Lieutenant Colonel and moved to Miami in 1972 where he lived out the rest of his life.

In February of 2008 Brown was awarded the Air Force Cross, the second highest award that can be given to a member of the US Air Force.