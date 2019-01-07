Welcome to

Incoming Governor and Cabinet Honor Veterans

January 7th, 2019 by Jake Stofan

Governor-Governor-Elect Ron DeSantis along with the rest of the incoming Florida Cabinet honored the state’s veterans this afternoon in the state’s capital city.

The ceremony included speeches from the incoming Commissioner of Agriculture, Attorney General, Chief Financial Officer, Lieutenant Governor and Governor.

DeSantis presented the organization Operation 300 a check for $125,000.

The group helps families of service members who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“When you have somebody who has made the last full measure of devotion in service of the country we obviously can’t forget what they did for us, but we can’t forget the people that are now left behind,” said DeSantis. “The spouse without a husband, the kids without a father.”

The ceremony concluded with a special performance of ‘God Bless the USA’ by singer Lee Greenwood.

