Recycling Day at State Capitol

The State Department of Environmental Protection celebrated Florida Recycles day in the state’s capitol this morning.

Companies and innovators set up booths in the capitol building educating visitor and lawmakers on recycling innovations and initiatives.

“The great thing you see behind us is individual companies who are committing to recycling here in Florida and coming up with new innovative ways each year to make our waist stream sustainable,” said DEP Secretary Noah Valenmstien. “And so you also see celebrations of programs to educate, again both families, businesses and communities in Florida about how to recycle efficiently.”

Florida’s recycling rate was at 54% in 2015, but DEP expects that number to reach to 75% by 2020.