House Speaker Wants to Streamline Healthcare Procedures

Cutting the cost of health care is the top priority of House Speaker Jose Oliva.

He says too many procedures are being done in hospitals, driving up the cost of health care for everyone.

His goal is to streamline procedures and make sure only the most urgent procedures are done in hospitals.

“We have to bring in some real market forces into it, so that people have to compete for that business. We have to find out if everything being done in the hospital setting, should it be done in the hospital? That raises the price,” said Oliva.