Suspended Okaloosa School Superintendent’s Appeal Moves Forward

Suspended Okaloosa County School Superintendent Mary Beth Jackson’s appeal is moving forward.

A hearing before a Special Master set out a timeline for the case Monday morning.

The goal is to hold a pre-hearing conference in mid-March and a final hearing soon after.

Jackson was suspended by Governor Ron DeSantis at the recommendation of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran following a child abuse scandal in her district.

The Governor asserts Jackson failed to implement proper policies and reporting requirements.

Jackson’s attorney George Levesque argues she showed proper leadership by firing the teacher at the center of the scandal.

“We do have a story to tell. We believe that one of the best performing school districts in the state was very well run, that these are unfortunate situations, but the idea that Miss Jackson was so incompetent that she should be removed from office I think is just lacking,” said Levesque. “So what we’re asking for is tell us what she actually did wrong.”

The Special Master says he hopes to have a final report on the Senate President’s desk by the end of March.