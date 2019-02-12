Democrats Push Gun Bill Agenda

Florida Democrats say the approaching anniversary of the Parkland School Shooting is a time to promote legislation which they say will curb gun violence. They are proposing more than a dozen bills. Rep. Margaret Good of Sarasota wants to institute universal background checks on all gun purchases, including those between individuals, which are now exempt.

“After the Parkland shooting, I researched policies to prevent gun violence, and found that ninety-six percent Floridians support requiring background checks with virtually every gun purchase. I also learned that in states that require background checks, there are fewer instances of gun related crimes” Says Good.

Others bills include an assault rifle ban, red flag legislation allowing family members to tell a judge someone in their family is dangerous and should have their guns taken away. They also oppose, as does the Florida PTA, a plan to arm teachers.

“Eighty seven percent of mass shooters sowed signs of crisis.Seventy eight percent revealed their plans ahead of time. And yet Florida still falls at the bottom of mental health funding. We need to do better. And we must not, and should not, take the easy way out by arming our teachers” says Daniella Thomas of the Florida PTA

Most of the ideas were rejected by the Legislature’s GOP majority last year.