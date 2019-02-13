Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Arthur C. Clarke
    "The only way to discover the limits of the possible is to go beyond them into the impossible."
  • Buddha
    "Just as a candle cannot burn without fire, men cannot live without a spiritual life."
  • Jean de La Fontaine
    "Man is so made that when anything fires his soul, impossibilities vanish."
  • Andre Gide
    "Be faithful to that which exists within yourself."

Sean Shaw, Attorney General Candidate, Take Two

February 13th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

More than three point seven million people voted for Democratic Attorney General Candidate Sean Shaw. He championed gun control and worked as a consumer advocate before running. Now he says he’s not going away. Shaw has formed a committee calling itself People over Profits to continue what he started on the campaign.

“We’re still fighting. Just because you lose an election does’t mean you stop believing in in why you ran. And just because I didn’t win an election doesn’t mean those people who voted for and supported me aren’t going to have someone championing these issues. We’re gonna be up here, and that’s what’s this is about” says Shaw.  

Shaw tells us he has no plans to run for another office anytime soon.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com