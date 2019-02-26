Ag Commissioner: Medical Marijuana for Kids Should Be Left to Doctors

Ag Commissioner: Medical Marijuana for Kids Should Be Left to DoctorsFebruary 26th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried says she wants lawmakers to pass the broadest full flower smokable legislation to protect patients.
Unlike the House plan ready for a vote as early as next week, she says the decision for a minor to be able to smoke the medicine should be left up to the doctor, not the legislature.
“Well, again, I go back to a doctor and patient relationship. And if the doctors feel that for a minor, that is the best form of medicine, and it’s no so much the smokable aspect of it, but being able to use the raw flower for juicing purposes, so I leave that up to a doctor patient relationship,” said Fried.
The Governor has asked lawmakers to send him a bill complying with the intent of the constitutional amendment, which a judge has ruled includes smokable marijuana by March 15th, or he will consider dropping the states appeal of the smoking decision.
